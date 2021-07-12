Torrential flash floods sweep through northern India

Severe flash floods struck the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on July 12, causing severe damage as streets and buildings are inundated or swept away by raging waters.

Footage from the city of Dharamshala filmed by a police officer shows the flooding leaving cars trapped and people isolated on building balconies.