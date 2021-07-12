What does 'WSG' mean on TikTok?

What does 'WSG' mean on TikTok?.People have started using "WSG" in captions and hashtags on social media.The term "WSG" stands for "What's good?" according to Urban Dictionary.The phrase is prevalent in the Black community as a greeting or salutation, similar to "What's up?" .While the expression is usually used in an upbeat or innocuous way, it largely depends on the tone of the speaker.It can have a negative or positive connotation based on the intent of the speaker.The user @.trap8 gave a very helpful lesson on different TikTok slang terms."Wyd = What you doing?

Hbu = How bout you?

Brb = Be right back.

Wsg = What's good?

Ngl = Not gonna lie.

Istg = I swear to god.Wdym = What do you mean?

And Wtt = Watching TikTok," according to her