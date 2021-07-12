Cubans Stage Rare Street Protests, Call for Cuban President to Step Down

Thousands took to the streets in Havana and other Cuban cities on July 11 ... to protest the nation's dire economic and social conditions that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protestors were recorded chanting "freedom" and calling for Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to step down.

Díaz-Canel called for a crackdown on the protests.

The order to combat has been given.

Revolutionaries need to be on the streets, Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba, via CNN.

He addressed the nation on television, blaming the economic crisis on U.S. trade sanctions.

In some areas, protests turned violent as police used tear gas and made arrests of protestors who in turn threw rocks.

Cuban Americans in Miami also took to the streets in support of the protests.

On July 12, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement in support of the protestors.

We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic .., President Joe Biden, via CNN.

... and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime, President Joe Biden, via CNN