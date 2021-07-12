First baby beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years

Camera footage confirms the birth of the first ever kit on National Trust land after the successful introduction of beavers in January 2020.

It is thought to be the first beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years.Footage from a static camera captured the six-week-old kit swimming with its mother while she stopped to nibble a branch.Beavers can help restore "at-risk" habitats and benefit nature to help tackle declines in biodiversity and the climate crisis.

The 2.7 hectare beaver enclosure has transformed the area from unmanaged woodland to a more open wetland attracting more wildlife in just 18 months.