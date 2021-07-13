Ride The Eagle Movie (2021) - Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, D'Arcy Carden

Ride The Eagle Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Leif's (Jake Johnson) estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies she leaves him a 'conditional inheritance'.

Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list.

Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey's wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.

Directed by Trent O'Donnell starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K.

Simmons, D'Arcy Carden release date July 30, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)