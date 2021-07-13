Top 20 Shark Movies

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best fictional films involving sharks, whether the movies are genuinely thrilling or just dumb fun.

Scary Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best fictional films involving sharks, whether the movies are genuinely thrilling or just dumb fun.

Our countdown includes "Jaws", "Open Water", “Shark Tale”, "The Deep", “The Meg”, and more!