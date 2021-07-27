Top 10 Upcoming Sequels of 2022

2022 can't come soon enough!
For this list, we’ll be looking at follow-ups currently slated for a 2022 release, although keep in mind that studios are notorious for switching their schedules around.
2022 can't come soon enough!
For this list, we’ll be looking at follow-ups currently slated for a 2022 release, although keep in mind that studios are notorious for switching their schedules around.
2022 can't come soon enough!
For this list, we’ll be looking at follow-ups currently slated for a 2022 release, although keep in mind that studios are notorious for switching their schedules around.
Our countdown includes “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2”, and more!