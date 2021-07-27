Top 10 Upcoming Sequels of 2022

For this list, we’ll be looking at follow-ups currently slated for a 2022 release, although keep in mind that studios are notorious for switching their schedules around.

2022 can't come soon enough!

2022 can't come soon enough!

For this list, we’ll be looking at follow-ups currently slated for a 2022 release, although keep in mind that studios are notorious for switching their schedules around.

Our countdown includes “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2”, and more!