Vietnamese engineer constructs his very own electric car

An engineer in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has built his very own electric car to help protect the environment.

Tran Van Tam constructed the electric-powered vehicle that has five seats and can reach a speed of 50 km/h.

The engineer spent more than five years completing the car with goods bought from local markets such as iron and steel.

He said: "The car is equipped with an electric motor and battery, running with two front and two rear axles, the air conditioner is powered by a separate battery system, the car is also equipped with an entertainment karaoke system.

"The car uses 60V electricity and a lithium battery, charging is very simple like a phone charger, only needs a 220V household power source to be able to charge.

"This is the first model car, so I faced many difficulties, sometimes I wanted to give up, but because of my determination to create an eco-friendly car, I kept going and now I have succeeded.

"The car is made entirely by hand, from drawing the model to the frame, welding the details, everything is done by hand.

"This car runs without emissions, does not pollute the environment, I wish Vietnam will have more electric cars to better protect the environment."