Giant waterspout forms near ferry terminal in Singapore

This is the shocking moment a giant waterspout formed near a ferry terminal in Singapore.

The funnel-shaped weather phenomenon extended from the water to a massive cluster of dark clouds above in Tahan Merah Ferry Terminal on July 10.

Ship captain Ayman Husna said: "I was quite surprised when I saw it.

Although it was not my first time, it was quite huge.

It was one of the biggest I have seen." The waterspout lasted for almost half an hour before it totally disappeared bringing heavy rains to the area.