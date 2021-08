Anti-CAA rally shooter arrested after his hate speech video goes viral | Oneindia News

19-year-old Rambhakt Gopal who had shot at anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university last year was arrested by the Haryana Police on Monday.

He was nabbed for allegedly making communal speeches in Pataudi.

#AntiCAAshooter #HaryanaMahapanchayat #Gopal