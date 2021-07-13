US man lets off a firework and it turns round towards him - and EXPLODES underneath his chair

This is the hilarious moment a man releases a firework that turns around and explodes underneath his chair.Isaac Fagan, 64, wanted to join in with his grandchildren who were playing with fireworks so was handed a lit one from his step daughter Victoria Brooks, 32.He was celebrating Independence Day with his wife, step-children and grandchildren in Slocomb, Alabama, USA at step-daughter Mary Johnson's, 38, home.The grandfather-of-twelve threw it out but the rocket unexpectedly hurtled back towards him and underneath his chair - where it exploded.The force of the blast hurled Isaac off his chair, and after checking he was okay, left the whole family in fits of laughter.Home Care Provider Victoria said: "I was in complete shock because I wasn't expecting that at all. "Everyone continued to laugh out laugh for a while, it was nonstop laughter."The video was taken on July 4 2021 at 9:24pm.

