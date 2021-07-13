WEB EXTRA: Tampa Bay Lightning Celebrate Stanley Cup Win With Boat Parade

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win with a boat parade on Monday, July 12.
The NHL players passed the trophy around and even brought it for a ride on a jet ski!
Check it out:
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win with a boat parade on Monday, July 12.
The NHL players passed the trophy around and even brought it for a ride on a jet ski!
Check it out:
The Tampa Bay Lightning held a massive boat parade for the second year in a row to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships
ABC Action News anchor Paul La'Grone and reporter Sean Daly got some of the best seats in the house while riding along with the..