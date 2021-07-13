Unlock Michigan proposal heads to Legislature, group plans second drive

From protests to petitions, even violent threats; Governor Gretchen Whitmer has faced immense blowback since the start of the pandemic, for using executive power to issue orders to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Michigan lawmakers will soon vote on repealing the decades-old law the governor used to put forth COVID-related restrictions early on.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 Tuesday to certify the “Unlock Michigan” petition, a signature drive that seeks to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor’s Act.

The approval comes a month after the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the board to certify the petition signatures, after they were initially deadlocked on party lines.