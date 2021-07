Treasure Coast volunteers needed for algae study

The CDC is teaming up with professors from Florida Atlantic University to explore the potential side effects of toxic blue green algae and they need your help.

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASECONTROL AND PREVENTION ISLAUNCHING A NEW STUDY ON TOXICALGAE IN OUR AREA AND THISMORNING....RESEARCHER S COULDREALLY USE YOUR HELP.

THEAGENCY IS LOOKING FORVOLUNTEERS TO PARTICPATE INTHE STUDY TO HELP THEM LEARNMORE ABOUT HOW TOXIC ALGAE CANIMPACT YOUR HEALTH.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL 5'S KAMRELEPPINGER JOINS US LIVE WITHALL THE INFORMATION ON HOW YOUCAN HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCEMIKE AND ASHLEIGH...THE AGENCYIS LOOKING FOR PEOPLE WHO LIVEOR WORK NEAR LAKE O AND HEALONG THE ST LUCIE RIVER.THE FOCUS OF THIS STUDY IS ONWHATS CALLED CYANOTOXINS WHICHARE POISONS COME FROM TOXICALGAE BLOOMS .

THE GOAL HEREIS TO FIND OUT IF BREATHING INTHESE TOXINS CAN MAKE PEOPLESICK OR CAUSE SYMPTOMS. BASEON INTITIAL COMPLAINTS ANDREPORTS FROM THE PUBLICRESEARCHERS SAY IT APPEARS THEBACTERIA IS LINKED TO A NUMBEROF HEALTH ISSUES AND RISKS SOTHEY REALLY WANT TO GET TO THEBOTTOMS OF THIS AND COME UPWITH SOME SOLUTIONS.ALMOST LIKE ALLERGY SYMPTOMSWE ALSO KNOW PEOPLE REPORT GISYMPTOMS SO THEY MAY REPORTDIARRHEA STOMACH PAIN THKIND OF THING IN ORDER TOPARTICIPATE IN THE STUDY, YOUMUST BE AT LEAST 18, LIVE ORWORK NEAR WATER AND BE WILLINGTAKE PART IN STUDY ACTIVITESTHERES IS NO COST TOPARTICPATE AND INCENTIVES WILLBE PROVIDED FOR YOUR TIME.TO LEARN MORE, CLICK ON THISSTORY ON OUR WEBSITE ATWPTV.COM LIVE INSTUART...KAMREL EPPINGER..WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.