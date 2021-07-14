'You can't feel better than this': Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory

Italians were set to have noisy and long celebrations in the early hours of Monday morning after winning the Euro 2020 final in a nail biting match against England.

Both in England and all over Italy, the Azzurri fans took to the streets and could be seen jumping up and down, honking horns and waving flags.

The Italian team flew back immediately after the match and are set to have a long day of celebrations in a country that has been worn out by the coronavirus pandemic and is united in a joyous moment of celebration.