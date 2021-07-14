7 Facts About Bastille Day

In France, July 14 is celebrated in commemoration of the storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789.

The event basically kicked off the subsequent French Revolution which would topple the French monarchy.

These seven facts will help put the day into perspective.

1, The French don't refer to the day as Bastille Day.

Instead, they refer to it as "the National Holiday" or more informally, "14 July.".

2, The Bastille wasn't originally a prison.

But Louis XVI used the fortress tower to lock up people he perceived as enemies, including the Marquis de Sade, a controversial French thinker.

3, Bastille held less than 10 prisoners when it was stormed.

The symbolism of the storming of Bastille was more impactful than what the revolutionaries accomplished by releasing a mere handful of prisoners.

4, The French almost chose a different date for their National Holiday.

Like all important historical events, the storming of Bastille was politicized.

French lawmakers debated different dates but finally settled on July 14.

5, Thomas Jefferson was living in Paris when Bastille was stormed.

Jefferson was so impressed by the event that he donated money to the families of the revolutionaries.

6, You can go to the Louvre for free on Bastille Day.

The day does draw a large crowd, but who would miss a chance to see the 'Mona Lisa' for free?.

7, Bastille Day is recognized all over the world.

The colonial arm of France has stretched into many parts of the world.

Some of these parts maintain French traditions