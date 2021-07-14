Tokyo 2020: Who are this year's Olympics mascots?

The mascots for this year’s Olympics are a blue-checked pointy-eared figure called Miraitowa and his cherry blossom-shaped, pink-checked, Paralympic counterpart known as Someiyoshino. In a country that has a fondness for mascots, Tokyo 2020 organisers sought to create lovable characters for the Games with both selections apparently having superpowers and an ability to teleport between the digital world and reality. Here’s everything you need to know about the Miraitowa and Someiyoshino.