Global Edition
Wednesday, July 14, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: BLK, AAL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%.

Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 35.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Blackrock, trading down 3.5%.

Blackrock is showing a gain of 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bank of America, trading down 2.7%, and L Brands, trading up 4.1% on the day.