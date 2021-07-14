Journalist says Iran plotted to kidnap her in the US

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad says that she is the person who is targeted by four Iranian nationals that have been charged in an alleged kidnapping plot.
A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Minister called the allegation “baseless.”
