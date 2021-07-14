Four Charged in Plot to Kidnap an Iranian Journalist in New York

The conspiracy to abduct Masih Alinejad was unsuccessful, now the attempted kidnappers have been charged.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Masih Alinejad posted a video on Twitter showing officers guarding her home in Brooklyn.
Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian operatives in an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist and author who..