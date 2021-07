Zendaya On Voicing Lola Bunny In 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

The highly-anticipated "Space Jam: A New Legacy" finally arrives Friday, July 16.

Emmy-winning "Euphoria" actress Zendaya voices the one and only Lola Bunny and tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about her vision for the updated "badass bunny".

Plus, her co-star Don Cheadle shares which Looney Tunes character he would pick to be on his basketball team.