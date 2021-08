Gwen Stefani Watches Fan Covers on YouTube

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Gwen Stefani smiles from ear-to-ear as she watches unique fan covers of her songs on YouTube.

Gwen offers fans great advice and kind words after hearing their take on some of her hit songs like “Cool,” “Don't Speak,” "Hollaback Girl," "Rich Girl," and more.

Shot on location at Park Hyatt New York