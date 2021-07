Family of Byron Williams, man who died in Las Vegas police custody, suing city

The family of a man who died while in the custody of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is suing the City of Las Vegas.

JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWSNEW AT 5!THE FAMILY OF A LOCAL MANWHO DIED WHILE IN THE CUSTODY OFMETRO IS SUING THE CITY OF LASVEGAS.THIS BODY CAMERA VIDEO MAYBE DISTURBING TO SOME.BYRON WILLIAMS DIED IN2019.IN HIS LAST MINUTES ...HEIS HEARD SAYING ’I CANT BREATHE’AT LEAST 17 TIMES..

WHILE ANOFFICER KNEELS ON HIS BACK.OFFICERS STOPPED HIM FORRIDING HIS BIKE WITHOUT SAFETYLIGHTS ON.CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BENCRUMP WILL HEAD THE LAWSUITAGAINST THE CITY AND FOUROFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE DEATH.HE WAS THE ATTORNEY WHOREPRESENTED THE FAMILY OF GEORGEFLOYD.THE CORONER’S OFFICE SAIDWILLIAMS DIED FROM METHINTOXICATION WITH OTHER MEDICAL