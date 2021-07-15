We're Judged Because My Partner Is 'Fat' | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

AN ENGAGED couple have hit back at trolls who attack them because of their big difference in weight.

Sienna first saw George on TV as he's a successful actor for his role on the popular show, People Just Do Nothing.

The minute she saw him she knew he was the man for her.

She told Truly: "When I saw him in that show I was like, 'Oh my God, the man of my dreams!'

I've just always been attracted to larger guys, the six pack thing has never done it for me." Sienna bravely made the first move by sliding into George's DM's, which understandably made George sceptical at first, but as soon as they met they both knew they had a strong connection.

Their relationship moved quickly with them having a little boy and getting engaged in Venice.

However, the love they felt for each other was met by scepticism on their social media accounts.

George said: "People were saying, 'That's not right, that's not healthy, he shouldn't be with her, she's too attractive for him'." Some comments even suggested that Sienna's intentions for George were not genuine and even questioned that their relationship was real.

Despite the awful things being said about the couple, Sienna and George knew how they felt about each other and now fight back by confronting their trolls head-on through their TikTok live Q&A's.