Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Leading the group were shares of ATA Creativity Global, up about 36.9% and shares of Zovio up about 5.4% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Olympic Steel, trading up by about 6.7% and Ryerson Holding, trading up by about 4.5% on Thursday.