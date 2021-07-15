Indonesia Becomes COVID-19 Epicenter After Reporting Record Number of New Cases

On July 14, Indonesia reported 54,000 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record for the island nation.

Indonesia has officially overtaken hard-hit India to become the new epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia.

Experts fear that the situation is even more dire than it appears, as not enough people are being tested for the virus.

A collaborative health survey found that nearly half of the 10.6 million residents in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, may have contracted COVID-19.

If the spread continues to accelerate, experts believe Indonesia’s health care system could crumble.

90,000 of Indonesia’s 120,000 hospital beds are reportedly occupied.

Oxygen prices in the country have continued to surge, with some hospitals now reportedly running out of the life-saving resource.

Just 5.5 percent of Indonesia’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Jakarta, only 18 percent of the city’s population is fully vaccinated.

President Joko Widodo called vaccines crucial to the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair and equal access to vaccines must be guaranteed since we see there is still a wide gap in vaccine access throughout the country, Joko Widodo, via CNN