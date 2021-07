Indonesia witnesses a huge spike in Covid-19 cases| New Asian Virus epicentre| Delta| Oneindia News

Indonesia surpassed India's daily Covid-19 case numbers, marking a new Asian virus epicenter as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for two straight days.

