Covid-19: Marginal drop in daily cases, 507 deaths reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India added 41,383 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 507.The country's overall case load now stands at 3.12 crore, while total fatalities are at 4.18 lakh, according to the health ministry.

