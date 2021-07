Covid-19: India reported 30,093 cases and 374 deaths in the past 24 hours| Oneindia News

India reported 30,093 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the lowest in 125 days.

Overall, the country had recorded around 3.12 crore infections and over four lakh deaths since the outbreak in January last year.

Up to 45,254 patients have recovered during the past 24 hours.

