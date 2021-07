Covid-19: India records 41,157 fresh cases and 518 deaths in 24 hours| Oneindia News

India today logged 41,157 new cases, 7.4% higher than yesterday.

518 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per hundred - stands at 2.13 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 27 consecutive days.

