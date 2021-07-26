BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister after weeks of uncertainty| Oneindia News

BS Yediyurappa announces resignation as the Karnataka chief minister after weeks of uncertainty.

Rahul Gandhi today rode a new set of wheels to Parliament carrying a warning, farmers' message and registering his protest against the three agricultural laws.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set up a panel to be headed by retired judges Justice MV Lokur and Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya - to probe the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal in the state.

India today added 39,361 fresh coronavirus cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday's count.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise these issues during his visit to New Delhi.

#BSYediyurappa #Covid19 #Karnataka