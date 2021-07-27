Basavaraj Bommai succeeds BS Yediyurappa and becomes the 20th Karnataka CM | Oneindia News

Today, the International Monetary Fund sharply cut India's GDP forecast to 9.5 per cent for 2022; Today, Basavaraj S Bommai was elected the new Chief Minister of Karnataka; Veteran journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar have moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into Pegasus Spyware controversy; The Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri has granted a last chance to Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Court in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

