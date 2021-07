Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka| Who is he | Oneindia News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai today took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

#BasavarajBommai #KarnatakaCM #Karnataka