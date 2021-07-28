Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka| Oneindia News

BJP leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai today took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Fourteen opposition parties, led by the Congress, met in Delhi today to chalk out a strategy to take on the centre over the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal.

India recorded 43,654 new coronavirus cases, 47 per cent higher than yesterday when fresh cases dipped below 30,000 for the first time in nearly four months.

18 labourers, sleeping on the road in front of a bus they had been travelling in, were crushed to death.

