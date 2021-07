Christian Slater Reacts After Chris Evans Had Him Trending On Twitter

Christian Slater says he was "completely charmed" after Chris Evans raved about the actor on Twitter and kept his name trending for 24 hours.

Plus, the actor discusses his latest project "Dr. Death", the unbelievably true story of former neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who was responsible for injuring and killing multiple patients.

"Dr. Death" premieres Sunday, Sept.

12, on Showcase.