ARTHUR ASHE WILL BE THE SUBJECTOFA NEW DOCUMENTARY...AND THAT CAUGHT MY EYE.ACCORDING TO "VARIETY"...THEDOCUMENTARY FEATURE WILL EXPLORETHE IMPACT ARTHURASHE HAD ON TENNIS AND H--IVACTIVISM.THE FILMMAKERSSAY FILM WILL ILLUSTREAT ASHE'SPERSONAL EVOLUTION.ANDHIS WORK AS A CIVIL RIGHTSACTIVIST.ASHE WON THREEGRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES...INCLUDING WIMBLEDON .HE DIED IN 1993 AT AGE 49 OFAIDS-RELATED PNEUMONIA AFTERRECEIVING A TAINTED BLOODTRANSFUSION.ASHE WASOSPHUMOUSLY AWARDED THEPRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOMTHAT YEAR.THE DOCUMENTARY IS SET TO BERELEASED NEXT YEAR.JULIE CHERYL REAX JULIE CHERYLREAXANOTHER AMAZING USE OF ATHREE-D PRINTER CAUGHT MY EYE...