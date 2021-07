Burnout, low salaries and returning to office all lead to high staff turnover, SC DSS director says

“When you put all these things together, it’s made for a rough 15 months,” said Michael Leach, director of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

TONICAROL: TONIGHT WYFF NEWS 4INVESTIGATES, FIGHTING FORFOSTER CARE BEYOND COVID-19.MICHAEL: IN THE HEART OF THEPANDEMIC, SOUTH CAROLINA’SDEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICESASKED FOR PAY INCREASES RFOCURRENT CASE WORKERS, AND MORETHAN 200 ADDITIONAL CHILDWELFARE EMPLOYEES.THE REQUEST SAID IF FUNDING WASNOT APPROVED, THE STATE WOULDNOT BE ABLE TO MEET THE NEEDS OFCHILDREN AND FAMILIES TURNOVERWOULD REMAIN HIGH.THE RACES IS REFUNDED.-- THE RAISES WERE FUNDED, THENEW EMPLOYEES WERE NOT.CAROL: NOW THE AGENCY’S DIRECTORSAYS EMPLOYEE BURNOUT ANDTURNOVER IS JUST ONE OF ETHCHALLEESNG FACING THE DEPARTMENTMOVING FORWARD.RENEE WUNDERLICH HAS MORETONIGHT.