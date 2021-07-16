Families of gun violence victims speak about mental health

KANSAS CITY AREA THISYEAR.THESE ARE THE FACES OFJUST A FEW OF THEM.IT COMES ON THE HEELSOF ONE OF KANSAS CITY'SDEADLIEST YEARS INHISTORY.AND WHILE MANY GROUPSAND LEADERS ARE COMINGJR. AND THERESA NUNALLYBOTH LT OSTHEIRCHILDREN TO VIOLENCEWITH 2 DIFFERENTSTORIES SHARE 1 SIMILAROUTCOME, THERECHILDREN ARE NO LONGERHERE"Bishop Frank Douglas //Beth-JudahMinistries C.O.G.I.Cthat first 2 months I thought Iwas just going to stoppreachingTheresa Nunally - mother toAnthonyFord IILosing my baby boy has beenthe most trying test of my faithin my lifeDOUGLAS LOSING HIS SONCAMERON AND THERESALOSING HER SON ANTHONYEXPERIENCED A TOLL ONTHEIR MENTAL HEALTHBishop Frank Douglas //Beth-JudahMinistries C.O.G.I.CI can't really go out of town Idon't feel like a trip becausethe justice has not been thereyetI talked to him 30 minutesbefore he died but I juststarted praying like ive neverprayed before.

When I got thecall I knew, I just felt likethesoul was ripped out of mybody I felt itTHAT CAN BE FAMILIAR TOOTHER FAMILIES WHO'VELOST SOMEONE TO ASENSELESS HOMICIDEHERE IN KANSAS CITYThat grief is so pensive andindescribable at timesA GRIEF, TRAUMA ANDREACTION THAT ADULTPSYCHIATRIST DR SASHAHAMANDI SAYS OURENTIRE COMMUNITYCOULD BE FEELINGWHETHER WE'VE BEENAFFECTED PERSOLLNAYOR NOTDr. Sasha Hamdani - M.D.

AdultPsychiatristLike I'm going to avoid thesearea I'm not going to utgo o atthese certain times so thingslike that it might be impactingyou more than you thinkI know I was just overwhelmedseeing people constantly killedjust dying everyday it took atoll on me even before I lostmy sonSome people are literallyfearful of will I make it backfrom work, for will I make itback from my car which is only50 ft away from my front dooror my garageBUT MOTHS ERLIKEROSLYN TEMPLE WHOLOST HER SON ANTONIOBACK IN 2011 SAY IT'S ACONTSTANT BATTLE TOSTAY STRONGRosilyn Temple - Founder &ProgramDirector of KC mother is incharge-lost Antonio Thompson in 2011It basically destroyed mebecause it bothered mymental, my mental, mythinking process and mentallymy body I had a heart attackin 2013A STRENGTH THAT ALL 3PARENTS SAY THEY FOUNDBY TALKING TO APROFESSIONAL BECAUSE ACOMMUNITY LIKE KANSASCITY NEEDS TO COMETOGETHER AND LEANOTHER EACH OTHER ASWE FIND WAYS TO STOPTHE VIOLENCEIG RHTHERE AT HOMERosilyn Temple - Founder &ProgramDirector of KC mother is incharge-lost Antonio Thompson in 2011When were addressing thenumber of homicides in ourcommunity as small as kanascity is, thats a problem, thatsamental health problemIN KANSAS CITY LESLIEDELASBOUR 41 ACTIONNE