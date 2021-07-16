Drive In Madness Movie

Drive In Madness Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Remember all those naughty, scary, and sometimes evil drive-in movies that your parents didn't want you to see?

Well here's a collection of some of the best Bomb Shells, Babes, Monsters, Murderers, Mad Men, and Mayhem ever assembled on one outrageous video!

"BLOOD MONSTERS"... "NAUGHTY STEWARDESSES"... "BOBBY HATCH"... "SATAN'S SADISTS" and many more of your favorite Drive-In Classics including "NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD!" Plus fascinating, funny, and revealing interviews with the foremost writers, producers, directors, and actors of the giant screen.

It's HIGH-ENERGY DRAMA, ... TANTALIZING MAMA'S... all on one unforgettable walk down memory lane!

HOSTED BY... James Karen George A Romero Bobbie Bresee Tom Savini Linnea Quigley Sam Sherman Forrest Ackerman John Russo Russell Streiner