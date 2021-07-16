Die In A Gunfight Movie Clip - The church

Die In A Gunfight Movie Clip - The church - Plot synopsis: In Die in a Gunfight, Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud – and they’re about to reignite an affair after many years apart.

Their forbidden love will trigger the dominoes that will draw in Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him a life debt; Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector-turned-stalker; Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Aussie hitman with an open mind and a code of ethics; and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui).

As fists and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent delights will have violent ends.

Director Collin Schiffli Writers Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari Actors Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Billy Crudup, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Travis Fimmel Genre Action and Adventure, Romance, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes