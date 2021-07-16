The Suicide Squad Movie (2021) - Behind the scenes - Gunns Blazing

The Suicide Squad Movie (2021) - Behind the scenes - Gunns Blazing - US Release Date: August 6, 2021 Starring: John Cena, Taika Waititi, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba Directed By: James Gunn Synopsis: Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.