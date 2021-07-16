Chrissy Teigen and John Legend mourn loss of pet pooch Pippa

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of their pet pooch Pippa, who passed away in the 35-year-old model's arms aged 10.

[MUSIC PLAYING] Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's dog has died.

The showbiz power couple are mourning the loss of their pet pooch, Pippa, who passed away in Chrissy's arms, age 10.

Chrissy posted a selfie with the late canine alongside a tribute to their memorable mutt, writing on Instagram, "Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms not long ago.

She was 10." She went on to recall when she first picked up Pippa in Gainesville and documented their trip home.

"I think that she was a sassy broad-- loved her pearl necklace, and never took any nonsense from any new dog" they brought in.

Chrissy ended her tribute saying that they loved her so much and she knows Pippa is giving their other late dog, Puddy, hell out there.

John also took to social media to pay tribute to Pippa after the pooch gave the couple so much joy for a decade.

He wrote, "We're going to miss our little Pippa.

This pic is her living her best life-- on the road with her dad, wearing pearls." John continued to say that Pippa was "smart, fancy, and didn't take any nonsense," admitting that she gave them so much joy for 10 years and they love her.

[MUSIC PLAYING]