New Spurs boss Nuno adamant Harry Kane will stay
New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no doubts Harry Kane will be at the club next season.The England captain is keen to leave this summer in order to further his career, but Spurs hold all of the power as the striker is under contract for another three years and have insisted all along that he is not for sale.