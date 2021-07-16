All-Women Crew Will Call MLB Game for the First Time Ever

On June 20, a Major League Baseball game will be called entirely by women for the first time ever.

For next week's Baltimore Orioles game against the Tampa Bay Rays an on-air crew of 5 women will call the entire broadcast.

According to the New York Times, this is the first time an all-women team will call a major league game.

Yahoo News reports that the Orioles’ radio play-by-play announcer, Melanie Newman, will head the broadcast.

Baseball analyst and writer for MLB.com, Sarah Langs, will be the booth's analyst.

Alanna Rizzo, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast team, will be the on-field reporter.

The MLB Network's Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner are slated to host the pregame and postgame shows.

"I’ve always had a male play-by-play voice in my ear during every game I’ve ever done.

... It’s exciting to be a part of something like this, Alanna Rizzo, via the New York Times