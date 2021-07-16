First Female Sailor Completes Navy Special Warfare Training

According to Navy officials, the woman, whose identity will be kept private due to military policy.

Completed a "grueling 37-week training course" to become one of 17 sailors to graduate and earn the title of Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC).

She is the first of 18 women who have ever attempted to become an SWCC or SEAL.

According to the Navy, only about 35% of the people who begin training for SWCC are able to graduate.

Becoming the first woman to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of our teammate, Rear Adm.

H.W.

Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare, via Navy statement.

Like her fellow operators, she demonstrated the character, cognitive and leadership attributes required to join our force, Rear Adm.

H.W.

Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare, via Navy statement.

The unnamed woman will now go on to one of Naval Special Warfare's three special boat teams. She and her fellow graduates have the opportunity to become experts in clandestine special operations, as well as manned and unmanned platforms to deliver distinctive capabilities to our Navy, and the joint force in defense of the nation, Rear Adm.

H.W.

Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare, via Navy statement