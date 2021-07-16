Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 inspirational TikTok lunches to get you in the back-to-school spirit

When it comes to school lunches, some parents really go all out.

Most of these packing methods aren’t necessary, but they’re definitely fun.1.

A cute breakfast bento box .Packed with pancakes, crispy bacon, sliced grapes, berries and Goldfish crackers, this kid-friendly bento box would be just as delicious to an adult.2.

An adorable googly eye waffle sandwich .If you’re looking for a fun, low-effort way to give your kids a laugh when they open their lunchboxes, googly eyes are the answer.3.

An all-orange bento box .Cantaloupe balls, Goldfish crackers, a mandarin orange, carrots, and mac ‘n cheese round out this monochrome lunchbox.4.

A fancy charcuterie-style lunch .Hard boiled eggs with everything bagel seasoning, raw almonds, multigrain crackers, and salami and cream cheese roll ups make up this refined meal.5.

A mermaid-themed lunch box .This mermaid box is quite the spectacle, with fish-shaped cutout sandwiches, heart-shaped strawberries, and a sparkly marshmallow donut