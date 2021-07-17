Boulder Police Officer Ashley Haarmann Dies While Hiking In Rocky Mountain National Park

A 35-year-old Boulder police officer was killed Thursday when she fell during an off-duty hike in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Ashley Haarmann had worked for the Boulder Police Department for approximately a year and a half.
Rocky Mountain National Park is warning people to be safe when around mountain streams.