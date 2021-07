14 engineering colleges to teach in regional language, AICTE approves | Oneindia News

The All India Council of Technical Education has permitted fourteen engineering colleges across eight states to begin unergraduate programs in their regional languages.

Around 1000 students will be admitted across these colleges in the new academic year who will be taught in their own languages as per the National Education Policy 2020.

