Death toll from European flooding tops 150 as water recedes

The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe has risen above 150 as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.Police said more than 90 people are known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, in the hard-hit Rhineland-Palatinate state.Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state.