Community rallies around Aransas Pass girl diagnosed with leukemia

DIFFERENCE IN HER COMMUNITY,ET MHER WHEN WE COME BACK.{***RE-OPEN**}A SPECIAL EVENT WAS HELD TODAYFOR LITTLE GIRL BATTELGINLUKEMIA.{***VO**}BROOKLYN GALVAN WAS DIAGNOSEDLAST MONTH WITH ACUTE MYELOIDLUKEMIA OR AML, AN AGRESSIVE TPEOF LUKEMIA.COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND FAMILYMEMBERS GATHERED TODAY AT CMLANES IN ARANSAS PASS TO HPELCELEBRATE HER SIXTH BIRTHDAY ANDRIASE FUNDS FOR MEDICALEXPENSES.{***SOT FULL**}Jacob Galvan- Father of Brklyn" Everyone today showed up innumbers, so that is what hasgotten us through this, on topof that kids at that age